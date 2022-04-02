Ford To Begin Making Changes To The Mustang Mach-E Via Over The Air Updates

Ford has made it clear it will be tweaking its fully electric Mustang Mach-E crossover as needed. The goal is to increase profits, though any sort of software or hardware updates could be fair game as Ford works to change the way it has designed and manufactured it vehicles for many years.

According to a recent article published by Bloomberg, Ford CEO Jim Farley shared with analysts that the company doesn't plan to wait for traditional model year changes as it works to update the Mach-E. Instead, it's making changes "on the fly," not only via software updates, but also through hardware reengineering. The results are leading to cheaper production of the electric SUV in Mexico. Farley said on the automaker's Q4 2021 conference call:


