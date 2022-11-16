Ford To Build EV Components In House To Save Jobs

Ford CEO Jim Farley has embraced electric cars, and the Big Three automaker is having plenty of success in the early stages of its transition to an electric car maker. However, in order to best compete with rivals, Ford will have to tweak its plans until it figures out what works best. Farley's latest idea takes the company back to its roots, shifting back to in-house production of EV components. Automakers have been concerned for years that moving away from gas car production and toward a future of electric vehicles could mean the elimination of many jobs. While shaving down employees is a fantastic way to save money, companies like Ford may rather not have to lay off a whole host of workers in a hurry.



