Ford To Build Second EV Based On Volkswagen MEB Platform

Ford and VW announced that they are expanding their electrification partnership, and the former is going to release a second electric car based on VW’s MEB platform.



A few years ago, Ford and VW announced an interesting partnership where the former would use the latter’s MEB electric vehicle platform to release an electric car in Europe.



We later learned that the vehicle would be a crossover coming in 2023.



There apparently was always an option for Ford to build a second electric vehicle on VW’s platform, and they have now exercised that option.



