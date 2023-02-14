Ford To Cut 3800 Jobs In The EU Due To Shift To Electric Vehicles

Ford will cut 1,300 jobs in the UK as part of a wider European restructure that will see approximately 3,800 employees laid off in total as the brand continues to focus on its push towards full electrification, General Manager Ford Model e in Europe, Martin Sander, announced today.

The Ford exec outlined “the elimination of approximately 3,800 jobs in Europe”. The majority of these job losses will come from product development, with Sander confirming that “By 2025 we plan to resize our European engineering footprint, resulting in approximately 2,800 fewer jobs.”