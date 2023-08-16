Ford To Debut Mid-Engine Mustang At Pebble Beach

The Ford Mustang lineup has never been stronger, as the recent motorsports push through special variants like the Mustang Dark Horse R has demonstrated. Additionally, The Blue Oval clearly intends to push boundaries as to what the Mustang brand represents in the modern era, with the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally serving as evidence that the company won’t let its treasured nameplate stagnate in one particular lane. Later this week, the company is planning on essentially doubling down on that ethos with plans to debut the first-ever mid-engine Mustang, according to sources familiar with the matter.



