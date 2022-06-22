Ford To Debut "Very Gay Raptor" At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Just under a year ago, Ford created the 'Very Gay Raptor' in response to a comment made about the Ford Ranger Raptor's Performance Blue color. In essence, that car was designed to make the loudest and most homophobic of Ford's critics uncomfortable while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Ford decided it should make one after a rendering of the truck went viral on Twitter, and here we are.

This year, the Very Gay Raptor (VGR, as Ford calls it), is making a comeback for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will debut alongside an all-new electric Ford Supervan with the aim of "reaffirming Ford's long-term commitment to LGBTQ+ allyship."



