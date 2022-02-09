Ford To Develop Future Electric Trucks From Scratch

After making a major impact on the electric pickup market in the United States with the F-150 Lightning, Ford is rumored to be developing its second EV truck model, which will be separate from its introductory offering. According to Automotive News, Ford may be working to introduce another electric truck with an all-new nameplate, meaning that it would likely not be an electric variant of a pre-existing model. For a brand that already offers a wide array of pickup offerings, this may be a strange concept, but with the success of the Ford F-150 generally, it is understandable that the brand would want to capitalize on consumer pickup demand. In a comment to Automotive News, Ford CEO Jim Farley stated that Ford was working on an all-new vehicle, “It’s another truck,” he said. Furthermore, Farley noted that this new truck would help the brand “be the leader in electric pickup trucks.” The truck would supposedly be released in 2025, just after an electric Ford Explorer is released in 2024.



