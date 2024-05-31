Ford To Focus More On Profitable Hybrids And Less On Expensive EVs

Hybrids have been very good for Ford this year, with the company now saying its hybrid models, led by the Maverick and F-150, have become more profitable than its combustion models. CEO Jim Farley shared the news at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, and Automotive News was on hand to capture the remarks of both Farley and his cross-town rival at GM, Mary Barra. "A year ago, we weren't covering the cost premium for hybrids with the price that customers paid us. We are now," said Farley. "Customers are voting. They like these in-between solutions." These "in-between" solutions recently had their most profitable month ever for the automaker, despite having sold hybrids for the past 20 years, proving hybrids may finally be having their widespread moment across the industry.



