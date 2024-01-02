Ford To Gift It's EV Owners A Supercharger Adapter

Ford was the first automaker to announce plans to embrace the North American Charging Standard and reveal their EVs would gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Since the move was announced last May, nearly every automaker has followed suit.



That’s a drastic change in less than a year and Ford CEO Jim Farley has now provided an update. In a post on Elon Musk’s social network, the executive said certain Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners, in the United States and Canada, will soon be able to reserve a complimentary charging adapter. This will enable the vehicles to be charged at Superchargers as well as other stations using a Tesla connecter.



When we announced @Ford EVs would get access to @Tesla Superchargers, I said we'd send customers a Fast Charging Adapter. I'm pleased to confirm that eligible #MustangMachE & #F150Lightning owners in the U.S. + Canada can reserve a complimentary adapter starting soon.



