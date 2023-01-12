Ford To Give $2500 Discount To F150 Lightning Buyers For Delays

According to a dealer’s note shared on Thursday, Ford will give buyers who ordered a 2023 Lightning XLT that was never built a $2,500 discount off the 2024 model.



The incentive will help offset the price difference between the model years. Ford initially launched the Lightning Transition Customer Satisfaction Program in 2022 to protect order holders against price hikes this year.



Ford has continued the program in 2023. That means if you bought a 2023 Lightning XLT standard range (with Equipment Group 311A), you are eligible for $2,500 off a new lease or purchase.









