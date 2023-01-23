Ford To Layoff 1,000 European Workers To Save The Planet With EVs

Ford is making big changes to its strategy in Europe. The Blue oval manufacturer wants to move away from the low-margin volume segments and instead focus on niche cars and electric vehicles. This business transformation, however, will affect the jobs of more than 1,000 employees in Germany, according to a new report. Automotive News has a new article detailing Ford’s European plans for the future and how the company wants to cut a four-digit number of its German workforce. Employees from different divisions of the automaker will be affected, including development, manufacturing, marketing and sales, and administration. People from both Ford’s headquarters and factory in Cologne, Germany, are expected to lose their jobs.



