Ford To Leverage AI To Find QA Issues It Used To Solve Via Traditional Methods

Ford is employing new artificial intelligence technology in its production facilities to minimize recalls and reduce expensive defects, reports Automotive News. Feeling the pressure from investors, who are sick of losing money with every recall or quality issue, the Blue Oval is taking things seriously, and the new technology is already proving invaluable. Take the round rubber seals used in the electric oil pump applied to hybrid vehicles such as the Escape Hybrid and Maverick. While it seems simple, many things can prevent these seals (called squish tubes) from sealing correctly. They could shift during shipping to the factory or even fall out as the pump moves from the tray to the transmission end cover during vehicle assembly.



