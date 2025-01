Thanks to inflation, a global pandemic, and the carpocalypse, new car prices have skyrocketed. Last month, the average new vehicle had a transaction price of $49,740 and that’s up nearly $15,000 from a decade ago.

While we’ve seen a handful of affordable vehicles being introduced – including the Buick Envista, Chevrolet Trax, and Nissan Kicks – those are rare exceptions. Furthermore, the Ford Maverick has seen its price jump from $19,995 to $26,295 in just a few years.