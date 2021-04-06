Ford To Officially Reveal Maverick Compact Pickup Next Week

One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is out: Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it plans to reveal a compact pickup called the Maverick next week. The automaker has tapped actress Gabrielle Union to help reveal the 2022 Maverick on June 8 via social media and the streaming service Hulu. Ford released teaser images that show the Maverick name, as well as a shot of Union in the driver's seat of a Maverick XLT. A teaser video describing it as "the truck you didn't see coming" — although Automotive News reported Ford's plan to build it more than a year ago — shows the vehicle's tailgate stamped with the Maverick wordmark.



