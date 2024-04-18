Ford To Open Mustang Experience Center Next Year

Ford has always been an enthusiast brand, catering to gearheads beyond the showroom with amenities like the Bronco Off-Roadeo experience. And next year, Mustang owners will be able to join in on the fun, after it was announced that the Mustang Experience Center will open its doors in 2025. Billed as the “destination for all things Mustang,” the new experience center will be located near the Charlotte Motor Speedway and offer Mustang fans a bit of everything. Aside from a conference space for events, an aftermarket parts shop, and a Mustang merchandise store, the center will include a Ford Heritage Gallery to celebrate 60 years of the iconic muscle car. In honor of this milestone, the Blue Oval introduced a special 60th Anniversary package for the Mustang GT Premium.



