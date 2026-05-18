Ford To Reclaim Lost Ground In The EU With 7 Car Offensive Over Next Three Years

It’s been a while since we last heard about Ford’s business on the Old Continent, which has been functioning rather irregularly as they are axing various nameplates and making way for new ones. The reorganization will include models coming from a collaboration with the French from the Renault Group, by the way. Now, at a dealer and partner meeting in Salzburg, Austria, the American carmaker has presented its strategy for the Old Continent for the next three years: they are going “on the offensive” with seven new models and “smart technology to keep commercial vehicles moving and businesses profitable.” The company basically “announces a major offensive of products and services aimed at gaining market share in Europe, perfectly tailored to the specific requirements of customers on the continent.”



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