Ford To Reopen F-150 Lightning Order Books To Everyone

Following a botched first quarter due to a battery issue that prompted Ford to halt F-150 Lightning production and deliveries, things are finally looking up. The Blue Oval announced to its dealers that the reservation program would no longer be needed, and everyone will be able to order the electric truck starting on May 9. Ford F-150 Lightning is, next to the Rivian R1T, among the most popular electric pickup trucks on the market. Yet, the start of 2023 hasn't been easy, with a battery fire causing an extended production halt. Ford had to report lackluster sales in the quarter, with less than 5,000 electric trucks sold. Production resumed mid-March, although deliveries lingered because the trucks were built without the battery packs. Despite this hiccup, Ford announced during the first-quarter earnings call that the order banks would reopen for reservation holders.



