Ford To Replace the F-150 Lightning With A 700 Mile ERV Pickup

The Ford Motor Company's recent announcement regarding its near-future strategy (until 2030) includes the unsurprising "bombshell" of an EV truck's demise: the Ford F-150 Lightning is getting the axe after only three years on the market.

The Blue Oval company is at a crossroads – which is only logical since we're halfway through the current decade and corner office head honchos love to talk about the next chapter during these times. Anyway, the business of the second-largest US automaker is getting reshaped based on customer demand to "drive profitable growth."