Ford To Resurrect The Capri Name as Second VW Based EV Begins Life

Ford is poised to resurrect the hallowed Capri nameplate for its second electric crossover on VW's MEB platform, according to a report in The Sun.
 
Following the unveiling of the new Ford Explorer SUV yesterday, it has emerged that car's twin – due to be revealed early next year – is tipped to take its name from the two-door sports coupé Ford sold in huge numbers across Europe from 1968 to 1986.
 
Autocar first reported in 2019 that the Capri name was in the frame for a revival, and now – in an exclusive interview with the firm's chief European designer Amko Leenarts – has heard just how important historic nameplates will be for Ford as it progresses with its electric revolution.


