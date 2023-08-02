Ford To Reveal Radical Plan To Profitability - You Have Any Suggestions?

Ford executives will unveil the company’s new expansion plan at a meeting later this month.

Ford has faced rocky roads in its transition to electric vehicles, and its most recent earnings report shows that. To battle these challenges, Ford CEO Jim Farley is taking the business by the horns and implementing a dramatic new expansion plan called Ford+. The scheme began last year as the automaker split into three segments covering ICE, EV, and commercial products, but at an upcoming meeting, the rest of the changes will be revealed.

According to Ford, the new Ford+ expansion plan will be revealed and explained at an upcoming fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache. The chief executive and team will explain how they plan to reduce costs, improve quality, and highlight other details about the ever-changing auto giant. The meeting is scheduled for February 15th at the Auto Consumer Conference 2023 in New York City.