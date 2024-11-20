Ford To Slash 4,000 Jobs In The EU Due To EV Mandates And Chinese Invasion

Ford has said it will cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, becoming the latest carmaker to try to reduce costs amid slowing growth in electric car sales and competition from China.

The American carmaker said on Wednesday it would axe 800 jobs in the UK and 2,900 in Germany. The company’s UK sites in Dagenham and Halewood will not be affected.

The cuts represent about 14% of Ford’s 28,000 workforce in Europe and will be completed by the end of 2027.

Ford is the latest in a series of global carmakers to aim for cost savings as the industry struggles with waning demand while also trying to invest in the transition to electric cars.