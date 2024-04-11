Ford To Slash Manager Bonuses By 65% - Will Reward Based Only On Performance

Ford will slash company bonuses as part of a new system that will only reward employees when certain goals are met in a bid to cut costs.

Chief executive Jim Farley is eager to save money while also improving the quality of Ford models. Company bonuses will now be tied to a performance system to keep employees more accountable. Manager bonuses will be slashed by 65% of their current total. Speaking on Ford’s recent third-quarter earnings presentation, Farley said, “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, but we are not fully satisfied.”