Ford is poised to revive more historic model names in the coming years, having applied the Puma, Mustang and Kuga nameplates to its latest European-market SUVs.

Each of those three models takes its name from a lower-slung and more overtly sporting forebear (the Kuga being phonetically linked to the 1990s Cougar coupé and 1960s Mercury Cougar) and comments from the firm's European design chief suggest similar revivals are on the cards.