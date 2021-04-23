Ford To Start Taking 480HP Mustang Mach-E GT Orders On April 28th

Ford's Mustang Mach-E has arrived, and it's already selling above expectations, eating into Tesla's market share at a rapid pace. As of yet, however, the top-dog electric Mustang crossover—the GT model—has yet to be available for order. Following thousands of reservations for the vehicle, a user on MachEForum.com finally received some good news in the form of a letter from Ford to dealers. In the letter, details of "Job 2" for Mach-E production is detailed, as well as the start date to turn initial reservations into full-fledged orders—April 28. This information was supposedly confirmed in an email to reservation holders as well.



Read Article