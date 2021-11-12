Ford To TRIPLE Mach-E Production. Good News Right? But Will The Electric Mustang STILL Be Hot In Two Years?

Ford plans to increase production of the all-electric Mustang Mach E next year with the goal of tripling its current capacity by 2023 to meet “incredible demand,” CEO Jim Farley tweeted late Friday.



This is the first time the automaker has provided specific outlook for the Mustang Mach E.



Ford said in November that it would increase its production capacity of electric vehicles to 600,000 units globally by 2023 — a goal that would be spread across the Mustang Mach E, F-150 Lightning and commercial E-transit vans. If Ford hits that 600,000 figure it would double the number it had expected to produce over the next two years.



Now we know the sales numbers have been encouraging and we are happy for Ford. But out on the streets everywhere I've been I have not seen a lot out there driving.



So the question is Mach-E a model that has long term staying power and will customers be increasing in the next three years ENOUGH to warrant the huge production increase? Remember, people in tis segment are fickle. For example, I haven't seen a new Audi e-tron in a while...



Discuss...





