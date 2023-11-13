Ford To Take On Brutal 2023 Baja 1000 With Pair Of Almost Stock Trucks

There are just a handful of races around this world that can be considered iconic for the motorsport world. The Baja 1000 is one of them, and despite being 56 years old in 2023, it appears to be getting better and better.



Take this year's edition, for instance. Officially titled BFGoodrich Tires 56th SCORE Baja 1000, presented by K&N, the race kicks off today, November 13, and will run up until November 18, but brings something entirely new to the table.



The race kicks off in La Paz, way down on the map, towards the tip of the Baja California Peninsula. This is the first time in the history of the race the start takes place there – and that was chosen as a means to celebrate the fact this edition marks the 50th year of Score involvement in the race.





