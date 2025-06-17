Ford To Take On Pike's Peak With 1,400 HP Super Mustang Mach-E

Ford goes back up on the mountain, chasing one more victory, and this is the vehicle they are counting on: the Super Mustang Mach-E is a track-ready machine with over 1,400 horsepower and looks to match that oomph.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is inching closer, and Ford has just the right car to throw at the mountain. The Performance Division of Ford Motor Company has just unveiled the Super Mustang Mach-E, two weeks after showing it wearing camouflage. And oh, yes, that wing is big!

The EV wears an aggressively styled body kit, which seems to have replaced all the body panels of the stock version. That front spoiler sweeps the ground and steers the airflow toward the rear end.