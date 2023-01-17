Ford To Wean Itself From Volkswagen's MEB Platform In Europe

As automakers race to solidify their position in the new era of electric vehicles, Ford is pulling from its past to gain an edge in the future. According to a new report, Ford expects to develop its own in-house platform, shifting from its previous alliance with Volkswagen. Ford partnered with Volkswagen in 2020 to use the German automaker’s Modular electric drive matric (MEB) platform to launch an electric vehicle in Europe.



Although Ford’s EV offerings consist of the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E in the US, it wanted to take a more global approach, partnering with VW to produce “at least one, probably two passenger vehicles built off the MEB platform, and they will be at a lower price point than the Mustang Mach-E” according to the president of Ford Europe, Stuart Rowley.



