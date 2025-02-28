Ford Trademarks Mach 4 Moniker - Is A Pony Car Sedan In The Works?

The idea of an extended Mustang lineup isn’t exactly a groundbreaking concept. After all, Ford already has the Mach-E, a five-door crossover that’s technically part of the Mustang family. But now, a four-door sports sedan is starting to seem like a real possibility. Ford could be gearing up to unveil a car that’s both exciting and, for some, borderline sacrilegious—a four-door Mustang, likely to be called the Mach 4. Rumors about this new sedan have been floating around for years, gaining significant traction in 2022 when Ford released an official sketch of a four-door model based on the seventh-generation Mustang.



Read Article