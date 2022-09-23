Ford Trademarks "MegaZilla" For A New Twin Turbo V8 Mustang

Back in 2020, we heard that the 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 would be available to buy as a crate engine. This 430-horsepower motor is a great basis for high-horsepower builds, especially once you add boost to the equation, and even Ford is aware of the motor's potential.

Towards the end of the same year, the automaker announced that it was working on an even more powerful version of the same engine to be dubbed "Megazilla" - but besides suggesting that it would be great to swap into an old Mustang, F-100, or Bronco, that's all we were told. But thanks to trademark filings that CarBuzz has discovered at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), Australian Intellectual Property office (AIP), and Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ), we know Ford is definitely going ahead with the upgraded Godzilla and that the rumored name will be a reality.