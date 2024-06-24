Ford Trademarks Ranger Super Duty Name - Is A More Capable Small Truck In The Works?

Ford trademarked the “Ranger Super Duty” name at the Intellectual Property Office Of The Philippines, raising questions about a possible extension of the Ranger’s lineup. Trademark filings can sometimes reveal future plans well before a model reaches production. However, more than often, their only intention is to protect existing popular nameplates and keep others from using them. In the case of the Ford Ranger Super Duty, both scenarios are on the table, allowing room for speculation.



