Ford Tries To Steal Jeep's Easter Safari Thunder With A Range Of Off Road Accessories For The Bronco

Last week, Jeep unveiled four concepts before the start of this year’s Easter Jeep Safari adventure. Today, Ford is trying to steal the show with four custom Bronco and one Bronco Sport concepts in Moab, previewing a range of accessories for the two off-roaders. The automaker has teamed up with three of the leading off-road aftermarket companies to develop the new accessory options. The Blue oval proudly says it has worked with RTR Vehicles, ARB 4x4 Accessories, and 4 Wheel Parts, which are all busy preparing the new accessories in time for the Bronco’s summer launch. These parts will be available alongside the catalog of Ford-approved accessories for both the Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport.



