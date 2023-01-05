Ford VP Confirms New Bronco Variants Are Under Development

Jim Baumbick, the vice president of product development, operations, and quality at Ford Motor Company, has great news for Bronco enthusiasts. During the 2023 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit, he confirmed that plenty more derivatives are currently in the works to improve Bronco sales. Jim is aware that – especially in this particular segment – derivatives bring in a plethora of new customers to the brand. He gives three examples in this regard, namely the Everglades, Heritage, and the Raptor. Baumbick further highlighted these derivatives are only the start, which – reading between the lines – also means that we should look forward to plenty more variants of the two- and four-door Bronco. "We’re never going to let the foot off the throttle pedal," he added. In other words, the Ford Motor Company has finally realized that it can bring down the Wrangler if the peeps in charge of product development successfully deliver enough Bronco derivatives.



