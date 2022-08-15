Ford Wants 65,000 Maverick Pickups Back To Replace Bad Airbags

On June 29th, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted the Ford Motor Company in regard to the results of a compliance audit on the Maverick. The NHTSA isn't amused by the performance of the side-curtain airbags, which don’t deploy as intended.

The Dearborn-based automaker’s certification test from December 2020 indicates a displacement of 82.5 to 88.4 millimeters, therefore meeting the 100-mm regulation and the 93.1-mm Ford Acceptance Criteria. The compliance audit, however, concluded with a displacement of 111.9 mm.


