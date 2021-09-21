Ford Wants To Compete With Tesla On Pricing, Dealers However Want Profit First

Agent009 submitted on 9/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:03 AM

Views : 590 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford Motor Company is serious about offering more electric cars in its lineup. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming F-150 Lightning are impressive products. However, the company’s approach to actually selling these products is leaving some customers frustrated and looking elsewhere. While short-term sales seem good right now, the long-term impact may not be.

The first issue is that on these EVs Ford has moved to what it calls “e-invoice” pricing; this means that the invoice price (or dealer cost) and MSRP are identical.

Read Article


Ford Wants To Compete With Tesla On Pricing, Dealers However Want Profit First

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)