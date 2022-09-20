Ford Wants To Use Your Smart Phone To Keep You From Being Run Over By It's Vehicles

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration in the U.S. estimates that traffic fatalities have increased 13% in 2021 versus the previous year, and bicycle traffic fatalities increased 5% in the same window. With technology constantly evolving, we must use it to find ways to decrease these numbers as best we can.



One of the many companies investing in technological research regarding traffic safety is Ford. Ford Motor Co. is researching a new smartphone-based communication tech that could warn drivers of incoming crashes.





