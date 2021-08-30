Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Supercab Owners To Park Their Vehicles

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.

But right now there's a potentially dangerous problem with a certain 2021 F-150 body style owners must know about. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has just announced a Ford recall for all 2021 F-150 SuperCabs.