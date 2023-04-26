Ford Warns Ranger And Bronco Owners Their Wheels Could Fall Off

Ford has warned owners of certain Ranger and Bronco models not to drive their vehicles as improperly tightened lug nuts on the driver's side could cause the wheels to fall off. The recall involves 1,434 models in total, with 992 of those being Bronco SUVs and the remaining 442 units being Ranger pickups. In both cases, certain 2022 and 2023 models are affected. While recalls are often issued before any incident occurs, Ford admitted that there was at least one report of a detached wheel that made contact with another vehicle. Fortunately, the automaker is not aware of any injuries pertaining to what could be an incredibly dangerous event. This latest recall follows a dismal 2022 where Ford issued more recalls than any other manufacturer.



