Ford Warns That Putting Bigger Tires On Your Raptor Will Void the Warranty

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor was finally unveiled earlier this month, and with the launch promo videos showing the truck going airborne, there are countless hordes of fans who are exciting about its tuning potential and how to make the most of it off-road. We know that it'll be offered from the factory with 37-inch tires as an option - the largest of any production truck sold in the US - but what if you get a standard model with its 35-inch tires? Can you just fit 37s to your Raptor and call it a day? According to Ford, the answer is a resounding no.



