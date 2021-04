Ford Motor Co.'s upcoming hands-free driver-assist system has a new name: BlueCruise. Previously referred to as Active Drive Assist, the feature will go live in the third quarter on Ford's Mustang Mach-E crossover and F-150 pickup. Ford said Wednesday that BlueCruise software, activated through an over-the-air-update, will cost $600 for a three-year subscription, on top of the price of the hardware that varies by vehicle.



