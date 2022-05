If Ford F-150 Lightning owners want to access the vehicle's Intelligent Backup Power feature to power their homes during outages they need two main items; besides the F-150 Lightning, of course.

First, they need the Ford Charge Station Pro, an 80-amp charging station that comes standard with all F-150 Lightning with the Extended Range battery pack. Owners that have the Standard Range battery can purchase the Ford Charge Station Pro from their Ford dealership for $1,310.00.