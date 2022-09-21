Ford Will NOT Require Dealers To Sell Electric Vehicles

Ford dealers secured a big win at a conference this week. Dealerships that don’t want to make the investments required to sell EVs won’t be forced to make them, as long as they’re alright with only selling internal combustion vehicles.

Ford previously outlined plans to update dealerships for EV sales. Now, though, a compromise has been struck that will allow rural dealers and others who don’t believe they will sell many EVs in the coming years to opt out of selling them altogether, Automotive News reports.