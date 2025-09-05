Ford Worker Busted For Stealing Hoods And Doors And Reselling On eBay

Ford’s employee pricing for all program appears to be a hit, but one employee allegedly decided to get a five-finger discount. However, this wasn’t a small operation as he reportedly stole millions of dollars worth of car parts.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the thefts began over two years ago and involved multiple plants in Southeast Michigan. These appear to include Flat Rock Assembly, Michigan Assembly, and the Dearborn Truck Plant. Those three facilities build the Bronco, Ranger, Mustang, and F-150.