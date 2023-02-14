Ford Working On Self Driving That Tedious Line In The Drive Through

Nobody likes to wait in the queue when trying to order a Happy Meal from McDonald's, but the brilliant minds at Ford have come up with a rather unusual concept that could come in handy: a system whose role would be to let the vehicle move on its own, while the driver spends the time doing something else.



Called “driver assistance systems and methods for deployments in a drive-through lane,” the patent describes a concept that would allow the vehicle to accelerate, move forward, and brake autonomously.



It’s not hard to figure out how the whole thing would be possible, especially as vehicles today are fitted with an army of sensors and cameras. Once the car enters the drive-through lane mode, a notification would instruct the driver to avoid touching the steering wheel, the throttle, or the brake pedal.



