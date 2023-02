Hot on the heels of Ford announcing a return to the Formula One grid through a partnership with Red Bull Racing, the company has revealed that it is already working with the racing outfit on a new electric vehicle.

At a media event to celebrate the partnership, as well as unveil Red Bull Racing’s livery for the 2023 F1 season, Ford chief executive Jim Farley revealed that Red Bull Racing has been charged with handling the aerodynamics of an important new EV.