Ford's $19.5 Billion Write Off Shows What Happens When Automakers Follow The Narrative And Don't Question The Motivation

Ford Motor’s stunning announcement that it’s taking a $19.5 billion write-off on its electric vehicle (EV) business underscores one of the greatest follies in human history: the massive effort to fight what is called climate change.

Not long ago, Ford and almost all other auto manufacturers declared that gas-powered vehicles were going the way of the dinosaurs and would be replaced by EVs. The effort was part of a global movement to phase out fossil fuels and replace them with so-called renewable energy sources, primarily solar panels and windmills.

Why? To save the planet from soaring temperatures. When apocalyptic prophecies didn’t pan out, the crisis changed from global warming to climate change. Any natural disaster was heralded as evidence of the disastrous course humanity was taking.