Ford's 2022 Maverick Pickup Is the Size Of A Honda Civic

Ford's new 2022 Maverick pickup has been touted as "compact" from the get-go. Far smaller than the full-size pickups of today, it's something of a return to the smaller trucks of days passed like the Chevy S10 and even the original Ford Ranger.

It's not actually that small—roughly analogous to the size of a Ford Explorer or Kia Telluride—but perhaps those aren't as big as we think. A recent image posted to Twitter by Detroit Free Press reporter Phoebe Howard shows the new truck driving next to an eighth-generation Honda Civic, and it doesn't appear to be much bigger than the compact sedan.



