Ford's 2027 Le Mans Hypercar With Feature Will Tap Coyote V8 For Power

The new hypercar with which Ford will bid for its first outright Le Mans 24 Hours victory in 58 years will use the 5.4-litre 'Coyote' V8 from its Mustang GT3 racer.
 
Ford announced last year that it would enter the full FIA World Endurance Championship with an LMDh hypercar in 2027, and it has now revealed the powertrain that it will use. It has also issued a teaser of the car, which is currently undergoing wind tunnel development ahead of an on-track debut in the second half of this year.


