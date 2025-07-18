Ford's 90th Recall Of The Year Will Cost The Automaker $570 Million - When Will Heads Begin To Roll?

Ford Motor Co., which leads all automakers in the number of recalls it has issued this year, put out a new recall this week and said the company will take a $570 million charge to its second-quarter earnings because of it.

The Dearborn-based automaker is recalling 694,271 SUVs in the United States and its territories due to a problem with fuel leaks that could heighten the risk of the vehicle catching on fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a July 14 filing, following a yearlong investigation. In the United States alone, the recall affects about 687,000 vehicles, Ford spokesman Mike Levine said.

In the United States, the recall covers certain 2021–24 model year Bronco Sport and 2020–22 model year Escape SUVs with 1.5-liter engines. The NHTSA estimates that 0.3% of recalled vehicles may have the defect.