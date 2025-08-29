Ford's Battle With Recalls Continues - Now 105,000 Mustangs Have Defective Lighting

As if the Ford Motor Company didn't have a hard time already with a plethora of massive recalls, the Dearborn-based automaker has announced yet another enormous campaign. This one concerns the S650-generation Mustang, namely 2024 and 2025 models produced from September 2022 through July 2025.

Just around 105,000 vehicles are potentially affected in the United States market alone. In these vehicles, improperly sealed body seams may allow for water intrusion. That's not a bad thing in and of itself, yet said water may get into vital body control modules. The BMCs in question are tasked with controlling many functions, including the lighting system.